FCC may slap health insurance telemarketers with record $225M fine

The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $225 million fine against a Texas-based telemarketer that allegedly made 1 billion spoof calls to sell health insurance.

In a June 9 press release, the FCC said the proposed fine is the largest in the agency's 86-year history, "reflecting the seriousness of the apparent violations."

According to the FCC, telemarketers John Spiller and Jakob Mears, operating under the business names Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, made robocalls that falsely claimed to sell health plans from national carriers like Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group. If callers chose to connect with an agent, they were transferred to a call center that wasn't affiliated with those brands and sold short-term health plans on behalf of other clients, the FCC said.



The FCC's allegations and proposed record-breaking fine aren't final actions. The telemarketers will be able to respond before further action is taken.



View the full press release here.

