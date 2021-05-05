CVS Health looking to sell individual plans through the 2022 marketplace

CVS Health is planning to sell individual insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act in up to eight states in 2022, according to Forbes. The chosen states have not been disclosed.

During CVS' first-quarter earnings call May 4, executives said the company is currently working with insurance regulators and submitting plans for the launch.

"Given that we are entering into the exchanges, that is a market that we have 12 million to 15 million people that we don't have access to today," said company CEO Karen Lynch. "We are clearly going to offer an Aetna-CVS branded product. We will continue to have our narrow networks and we are in the midst of filing rates."

CVS Health owns Aetna, a payer that left the ACA exchanges four years ago under prior management, according to the article.

