Cigna to open health center in Arizona

Cigna Medical Group, the medical group practice division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, is opening a healthcare center in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

The office is slated to open in fall 2021 and offer family and adult medicine, pharmacy services, diabetes care and laboratory services.

Cigna Medical Group has 21 healthcare centers.

