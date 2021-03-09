Cigna to expand commercial footprint 25%: 5 notes

Cigna intends to grow its commercial health plan footprint by 25 percent by 2025, according to slides shared during the payer's investor day March 8.

Here are five notes on Cigna's projected expansions from the presentation:

1. Cigna wants to reach 50 percent of Americans who are eligible for Medicare by 2025.

2. The insurer said 150,000 of its commercial members turn 65 each year.

3. For its individual and family plans, Cigna expects to double membership to 500,000 by 2025, and double its market to 20 states in the same time frame.

4. Cigna's overall U.S. addressable market will more than double to $2.2 trillion by 2025, the insurer said.

5. Cigna also projects it will double its ACA member base and the number of states where marketplace plans are offered by 2025.

