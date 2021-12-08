Cigna names chief digital officer

Cigna announced Dec. 8 that Katya Andresen will be stepping in as the payer's new chief digital officer.

Before joining Cigna, Ms. Andresen served Capital One as senior vice president of card customer experience, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Andresen will drive the company's digital initiatives, which includes Cigna's 2021 acquisition and integration of MDLIVE. The moves strive to make Cigna a "digital disruptor," she said in a Cigna announcement.

"We need to start thinking about digital differently," Ms. Andresen said. "It cannot just be a reflection of where we have been; taking offline experiences and digitalizing them. It needs to instead be seen as a driver of where we are going. We need to think digital-first and customer-first."