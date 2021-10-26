Cigna leverages MDLive acquisition to expand virtual care services

Cigna announced Oct. 26 that it is bolstering its health plans with services from MDLive, the telehealth company acquired by subsidiary Evernorth in April.

The move will provide millions of Cigna employer-provided health plan members with MDLive's digital-first primary, dermatology, behavioral and urgent care, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

The services could be especially crucial for specialties such as dermatology, for which national average wait times to see a physician are 30 days. MDLive's average dermatology wait time is 15 hours, the release said.

Cigna also announced that its expanded capabilities with MDLive will allow it to offer virtual-first health plans to employers, which offer $0 copays on virtual visits with MDLive virtual care providers.

The move builds on Cigna and MDLive's 2020 virtual wellness visit program, which revealed that 75 percent of Cigna members who used MDLive virtual services did not have a primary care provider. Two-thirds of members identified a health condition through the virtual visit, according to the release.