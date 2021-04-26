Cigna CEO sells over 6K shares of company stock

Cigna CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company's stock on April 21, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing and MarketBeat.

The stock sold at $255.39 a share for a total of $1,585,205.73. Mr. Cordani currently owns 103,688 shares in the company valued at nearly $26.5 million.

More articles on payers:

Biden administration revokes billions in Texas Medicaid funding

Stanford Health Care sues Anthem, alleges breach of implied contract

Humana overcharged Medicare nearly $200M, inspector general finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.