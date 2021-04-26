Cigna CEO sells over 6K shares of company stock
Cigna CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company's stock on April 21, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing and MarketBeat.
The stock sold at $255.39 a share for a total of $1,585,205.73. Mr. Cordani currently owns 103,688 shares in the company valued at nearly $26.5 million.
