Cigna CEO sells $16.2M in stock

Cigna president and CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the payer's stock on May 7, according to Yahoo Finance.

The average share price was $260.83, leaving Mr. Cordani with a profit of $16.2 million and a remaining 552,334 shares valued at $145 million.

Mr. Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna's stock on April 21.

