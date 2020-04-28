CEO of Anthem's hospice, care coordination units steps down

Sachin Jain, MD, CEO of Anthem's CareMore Health System and Aspire Health, is stepping down by the end of the week.

Under Dr. Jain's leadership, CareMore expanded care coordination services from four states to 32, according to Hospice News. The expansion was due in large part to Anthem's purchase of Aspire Health, a palliative care provider, in 2018. Dr. Jain joined CareMore in 2015.

Dr. Jain will be replaced by Shaden Marzouk, MD. Dr. Marzouk is the former director for Asia health and global health innovation for insurance firm AXA. She is also a neurosurgeon and a U.S. Army veteran, and was CMO for Cardinal Health.

