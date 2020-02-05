Centene delays 2020 forecast because of WellCare deal

Centene Corp. is postponing the release of its 2020 financial forecast due to the insurer's recent integration with WellCare Health Plans.

Transcripts of Centene's Feb. 4 fourth-quarter earnings call reveal the timing of the deal's closure will push the insurer's forecast back a month.



"Given the timing of close, we continue to review WellCare's 2019 results, including any one-time items in the effect on the 2020 forecast. As stated earlier, we will provide a full update on the March call," Jeffrey Schwaneke, Centene's executive vice president and CFO, told investors.



