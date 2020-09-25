Bright Health raises another $500M

Medicare Advantage startup Bright Health raised another $500 million in its latest venture capital funding round.

Bright Health has raised $1.5 billion in equity financing since early 2016. The company said it will use the funds and its existing capital to grow its operations and diversify its businesses.

The health insurer has 200,000 members across 13 states.

