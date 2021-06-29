Bright Health IPO hits $924M

After going public June 24, Minnesota-based insurer Bright Health raised $924 million during its initial public stock offering.

The big launch earned Bright Health the title of having the largest IPO in Minnesota's history, according to the Star Tribune.

The insurer sold 51 million of 60 million offered shares at $18 a piece, despite an initial estimation of $20 to $23 shares.

Bright Health operates NeueHealth — its clinical care arm — and Bright Healthcare, which offers Medicare and commercial plans to 600,00 members in 14 states.