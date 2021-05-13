Braven, health insurer created by Hackensack, RWJBarnabas and Horizon, enrolls 13,000

Braven Health, a health insurance company launched by two providers and a payer in New Jersey, initially enrolled more than 13,000 people in its Medicare Advantage plans, according to a May 13 ROI-NJ.com report.

In September 2020, Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J., and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey struck a joint venture to create the new health insurance product.

The new health insurer began offering Medicare Advantage plans in eight New Jersey counties in January 2021. Its enrollment is higher than any other Medicare Advantage plan in the area, according to ROI-NJ.com, with seven of every 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees in the eight counties choosing Braven.

