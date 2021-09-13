Blue Shield of California teams up with Walgreens: 5 things to know

Blue Shield of California announced Sept. 10 a collaboration with Walgreens to deliver additional services to members.

Five things to know:

1. The program provides Walgreens Health Corner services to Blue Shield of California members. Health Corner services are largely advisory, focusing on nutrition, disease management and fitness.

2. Specifically, members will have access to blood pressure screenings, A1C blood tests and mammography care coordination, according to the announcement.

3. Digital advisers can assist members with conducting in-home tests, finding health products or filling out health applications.

4. The initiative is part of Blue Shield of California's Health Reimagined mentality, which is a proving ground for finding innovative approaches to healthcare.

5. The program will roll out in phases. The first begins in late 2021 with expansion planned for 2022.