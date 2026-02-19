MedStar Health deploys smart devices for concierge medicine patients

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is adopting connected devices from Withings Health Solutions for its concierge medicine service.

Signature by MedStar Health will offer members complimentary devices such as a cellular blood pressure monitor and a cellular scale. The data is shared with care teams for continuous monitoring and proactive outreach.

“Delivering true connected care to hundreds of thousands of patients across our region depends on the reliability of technology capable of painting an accurate picture of patient health,” said Ethan Booker, MD, chief medical officer of telehealth for MedStar Health, in a Feb. 19 news release. “We selected Withings devices because they offer a premium monitoring experience. Their sophisticated design, ease of use, and refined packaging reflect the level of care and attention our patients expect, while providing us with meaningful, timely health data.”