BCBS, Saint Francis reach contract agreement

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced a new contract agreement with Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System.

After contentious contract negotiations, the two organizations severed ties April 30 hours before the midnight deadline, resulting in a 90-day extension period that was scheduled to end July 29.

The new three-year contract will allow 59,000 BCBSOK members continued in-network access to services at all Saint Francis hospitals and facilities, according to a July 26 news release.