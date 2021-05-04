BCBS of Minnesota extends cost-share waiver for COVID-19 treatment through end of 2021

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced it will continue to waive costs for in-network COVID-19 treatments through the end of the year.

The waiver applies to all commercial, individual and Medicare plan members, according to a press release.

"The pandemic is still very real," said the payer's CMO, Mark Steffen, MD. "With hospitalizations over the last month at the highest levels we have seen in 2021, we need to remain vigilant."

A number of payers stopped waiving costs of COVID-19 treatments earlier this year.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.