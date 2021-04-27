Insurers ending waivers on COVID-19 treatment fees

The voluntary waiving of COVID-19 treatment fees by insurers is slowly coming to an end, according to NBC News and Kaiser Health News.

While testing for the virus remains free, payers including UnitedHealth, Anthem and Aetna are no longer waiving the costs of physician visits, hospital care, medications or other treatment. While Humana continues to waive fees for its Medicare Advantage members, it no longer provides such an option to those in job-based plans.

Insurers Premera Blue Cross in Washington and Sharp Health Plan in California have extended cost-sharing waivers through June. Kaiser Permanente has not set an end date.

