Average family health coverage cost rises past $22K annually, survey finds

The cost of healthcare coverage for families with employer-sponsored plans is rising to an average of $22,221 annually, according to a Nov. 10 survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The figure reflects a 4 percent increase over last year's average and pins the average employee contribution at $5,969 for coverage.

During the same period, wages grew 5 percent and inflation rose 1.9 percent, according to the survey's findings.

However, the increase falls in line with continual premium hikes. Premiums rose 22 percent over the past five years and 47 percent over the past decade, according to the survey.