Anthem's PBM keeps growing: 7 numbers to know

IngenioRx, Anthem's pharmacy benefit manager, had an operating revenue of $5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 12.8 percent year over year, according to recent financial statements.

Five other numbers that show the unit's growth:



1. IngenioRx had an operating gain of $407 million in the three months ended March 31, up 16.6 percent from the same period a year before.



2. The PBM reflects 18.3 percent of Anthem's first-quarter operating revenue.

3. IngenioRx's operating margin was 6.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, up from 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

