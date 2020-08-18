Anthem, Quest Diagnostics to partner: 4 things to know

Anthem and Quest Diagnostics will collaborate on outcomes-based programs under a new partnership, the organizations said Aug. 17.

Four things to know:

1. The partnership, which is designed to improve efficiencies for consumers and providers, began Aug. 1.



2. Anthem and Quest said their new outcomes-based programs will focus on improving operations, reducing costs, price transparency, and consumer engagement.



3. The programs will roll out in 12 states: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.



4. Specific details about the programs weren't released.

