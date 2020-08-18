Anthem, Quest Diagnostics to partner: 4 things to know
Anthem and Quest Diagnostics will collaborate on outcomes-based programs under a new partnership, the organizations said Aug. 17.
Four things to know:
1. The partnership, which is designed to improve efficiencies for consumers and providers, began Aug. 1.
2. Anthem and Quest said their new outcomes-based programs will focus on improving operations, reducing costs, price transparency, and consumer engagement.
3. The programs will roll out in 12 states: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.
4. Specific details about the programs weren't released.
More articles on payers:
Humana director resigns
New Mexico health insurer to shut down
UnitedHealthcare phasing out paper checks this year
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.