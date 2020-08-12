New Mexico health insurer to shut down

New Mexico Health Connections CO-OP will close Jan. 1, 2021, the health insurer said Aug. 11.

The board of directors voted to continue serving members through the end of 2020. However, members will have to choose a new health insurer for the 2021 plan year.



"It is with deep sadness that based on challenging market conditions, the board made a painful decision to wind down operations of New Mexico Health Connections at the end of this year," Marlene Baca, CEO and president of New Mexico Health Connections, said in a prepared statement. "Rather than spending resources on next year's uncertain market, we would rather make sure we protect our current members."



