Anthem is a top stock for 2020: Here's why

Anthem has big goals to increase its health insurance membership, expand profitable dental and vision plans, and develop new businesses, making it one of the top stocks for 2020, Barron's said.

Anthem consists of for-profit Blue Cross plans across 14 states. Barron's credited Anthem's CEO Gail Boudreaux with shaking "up a sleepy corporate culture" and setting "ambitious financial targets," like a 12-15 percent increase in annual earnings.

"Every time I look at it, I see new sources of earnings growth," Adam Seessel, founder of investment firm Gravity Capital Management and a longtime stockholder, told Barron's. He predicts the stock could hit $450 in the coming years. The stock is currently around $303.

More articles on payers:

Aetna, Cigna and BCBS hit with fines over improper denials in California

HCSC to lay off dozens of employees after exec exits

Cigna sells group insurance unit for $6.3B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.