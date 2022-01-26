Anthem in headlines: 5 stories

From a 2021 earnings report with mixed takeaways to leadership earning one of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's highest honors, here are five recent headlines involving Anthem:

1. Anthem operating gain hits $7.5B, but commercial growth flounders: 10 things to know

Anthem reported a $7.5 billion operating gain through 2021, up 17.8 year over year. Much of the payer's growth came from government market development, with commercial lines only growing 2.7 percent.

2. Anthem BCBS names new Georgia leadership as Northside legal woes broaden

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Georgia named Robert Bunch as its president. The move comes as Cherokee County enters the legal fray in the payer's ongoing battle against Northside Hospital System over its network contract.

3. Anthem CEO, President Gail Boudreaux awarded highest NCAA honor

Gail Boudreaux, Anthem CEO and president, was awarded a Theodore Roosevelt Award by the NCAA. The award is the highest honor the association can give to an individual, and recognizes outstanding accomplishment.

4. 20 things to know about Anthem

From growing to become the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate to its varied history of acquisitions, here are 20 things to know about Anthem.

5. Former Anthem chief growth, marketing officer joins Quartet Health

Mental health platform Quartet tapped Jay Meyers, former chief growth and marketing officer for Anthem's Diversified Business Group, as the company's chief growth officer. At Anthem, Mr. Meyers led a $5 billion business portfolio, including companies like Aspire, Beacon Health Operations and HealthGuide.