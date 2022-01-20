Anthem CEO, President Gail Boudreaux awarded highest NCAA honor

Gail Boudreaux, Anthem CEO and president, was awarded the National Collegiate Athletic Association's highest individual honor: the Theodore Roosevelt Award.

The award recognizes Ms. Boudreaux, a Dartmouth College All American basketball player and track athlete, as a "distinguished citizen of national reputation and outstanding accomplishment," according to the NCAA.

"Sport teaches you there's always another move," Ms. Boudreaux said. "You might have the best plan, mapped out every step and still fail. When that happens, being flexible and having an open mind helps you come back better the next time. There’s always more you can do.”

Since stepping in to lead Anthem in 2017, Ms. Boudreaux has been featured in both Fortune’s "50 Most Power Women in Business" and Forbes’s "100 Most Power Women in the World" lists.