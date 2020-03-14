AMA reports new CPT code for coronavirus lab tests

The CPT Editorial Panel approved a new CPT code for coronavirus laboratory testing services, according to the American Medical Association.

The CPT code and descriptor are:

87635 — Infectious agent detection by nucleic acid (DNA or RNA); severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (Coronavirus disease [COVID-19]), amplified probe technique

The code is effective immediately as the industry reporting standard for novel coronavirus tests across the U.S. Find the CPT code 87635 short and medium descriptors here.

"The new CPT code assigned to the test for the novel coronavirus provides analytical advantages for tracking, allocating and optimizing resources as testing ramps up in the United States," said AMA President Patrice A. Harris, MD.

More articles on healthcare:

9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The coronavirus playbook: How 12 health systems are responding to the pandemic

CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.