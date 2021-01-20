Aledade secures $100M to grow Medicare Advantage partnerships

Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, an organization that helps independent physicians band together to create ACOs, said Jan. 19 that it closed a $100 million funding round.

Aledade intends to use the additional funding to expand its value-based care model with health plans across the country, with a focus on partnerships with Medicare Advantage plans. Aledade currently serves about 100,000 patients in Medicare Advantage contracts.

To date, Aledade has struck partnerships with nearly 800 independent primary care practices and more than 7,800 providers across 31 states. Aledade practices manage about $12 billion in healthcare spending for roughly 1.2 million patients.

