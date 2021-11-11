6 national payers ranked by Q3 profits

The majority of payers continued to find strong profits in 2021's third quarter, with notable development from Anthem and slight backpedaling from Humana.

Here's how six national payers' profits fared this quarter:

1. UnitedHealth Group: $4.1 billion (up 28.8 percent year over year)

2. CVS Health: $1.6 billion (up 30.2 percent year over year)

3. Humana: $1.64 billion (down 6.8 percent year over year)

4. Cigna: $1.6 billion (up 16.7 percent year over year)

5. Anthem: $1.51 billion (up 579.7 percent year over year)

6. Centene: $584 million (up 2.8 percent year over year)