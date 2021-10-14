Double-digit growth dots UnitedHealth Q3 results: 10 things to know

UnitedHealth Group released its third-quarter results Oct. 14, demonstrating double-digit growth throughout its portfolio.

Here are 10 things to know:

UnitedHealth Group

1. An 11 percent ($7.2 billion) increase in revenue headlined UnitedHealth Group's announcement. This drives its revenue up to $72.3 billion, compared with $71.3 billion last quarter.

2. Operational earnings this quarter were $5.7 billion, which was $1 billion more than the company's third-quarter results in 2020 but $300 million behind its second-quarter results this year.

3. Third-quarter net income was $4.1 billion, up 28.8 percent from 2020's $3.2 billion in the same quarter.

UnitedHealthcare

4. UnitedHealthcare reported $55.9 billion in revenue and $2.7 billion in operational earnings in the third quarter. That marks a $5.5 billion year-over-year increase (11 percent growth) in revenue and a $400 million increase over the previous quarter.

5. UnitedHealthcare saw over a $2 billion dip in operational earnings this year over last year's nine-month period. Its nine-month operational earnings were 9.85 billion, down from $11.96 billion at the same time last year.

6. Operating margins are down 2 percent over the same period despite a stronger third quarter this year (4.7 percent margins) over 2020's third quarter (4.1 percent).

7. UnitedHealthcare's bandwidth also continues to grow, serving an additional 790,000 people this quarter, or nearly 2 million since the end of 2020. According to the report, this growth is led by Medicare Advantage, Dual Special Needs Plans and Medicaid expansion, and the company expects numbers to increase by 900,000 people served by the end of the year.

Optum

8. Optum's $39.8 billion in third-quarter revenue (up 13.9 percent) represents growth year over year ($34.9 billion) and compared with last quarter ($38.3 billion). The quarter's operational earnings of $3.1 billion also represented growth.

9. OptumHealth increased its revenue per customer by 30 percent over last year. The business also served 1 million more people than the third quarter of 2020.

10. OptumInsights and OptumRx saw 12 percent and 6 percent year-over-year growth, respectively, this quarter. OptumInsight highlighted its partnership with SSM Health and OptumRx pointed to growth in community-based behavioral health pharmacies, specialty pharmacies and other offerings.