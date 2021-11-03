Humana reports income dip, revenue increase since Q3 2020

Humana's third quarter earnings report told a story of slight revenue increases, dipping income and developing membership.

Here are five takeaways:

1. Humana reported $20.7 billion in revenue this quarter, up from $20.1 billion in 2020's third quarter. It also puts 2021's year-to-date revenue nearly $4 billion above last year's third quarter report.

2. The insurer also recorded $1.64 billion in income, which is down 6.8 percent from 2020's third quarter income of $1.76 billion.

3. Medicare Advantage membership increased 462,000 lives year to date (12 percent) to a total of 4.4 million at the end of the third quarter.

4. The company anticipates 11 percent year-over-year growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment by the end of 2021, adding 450,000 members.

5. Humana also recorded about 560,000 group Medicare Advantage enrollees (down 9 percent), 3.6 million standalone PDP members (down 7 percent) and about 909,000 in state-based contract membership and other enrollment (up 25 percent).