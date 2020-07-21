5 updates on Humana

Here are five updates on Humana's recent operations and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June.

1. Humana will work with nonprofit dialysis provider Dialysis Clinic and its affiliate Reach Kidney Care to coordinate care across four states, the organizations said June 20.

2. Humana plans to hire 200 employees in the San Antonio area to help with virtual enrollment.

3. A coalition of healthcare organizations, including Humana, on July 7 launched the "Stop Medical Distancing" campaign, designed to encourage routine medical care and assure patients of healthcare facilities' safety.

4. Humana entered into a collaboration with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to help expand COVID-19 testing for its members.

5. Humana-owned Partners in Primary Care is opening 20 primary care centers in the next year as it begins phase one of its three-year expansion plan, the medical group said June 2.

