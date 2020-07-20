Humana to expand kidney care coordination in 4 states

Humana will work with nonprofit dialysis provider Dialysis Clinic and its affiliate Reach Kidney Care to coordinate care across four states, the organizations said June 20.

Four things to know:



1. Under the new agreement, Humana and Reach Kidney Care will provide kidney disease care coordination services for Humana's Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.



2. The collaboration is focused on early detection of chronic kidney disease. Through the coordination of care with a member's primary care physician and nephrologist, the initiative aims to slow disease progression and improve the patient experience.

3. Reach Kidney Care nurses, pharmacists and dietitians will guide Humana members through at-home dialysis and medication assessments.

4. The agreement, which is in effect, is the latest step Humana has taken to improve kidney care management for its members. Earlier this year, Humana said it will collaborate with Healthmap Solutions, a population health management company that has expertise in kidney health, to provide some of its members with kidney disease care coordination services.

