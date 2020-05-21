Humana strikes partnership for kidney care coordination in Florida

Humana will collaborate with Healthmap Solutions, a population health management company that has expertise in kidney health, to provide some of its members with kidney disease care coordination services.

The partnership, announced May 20, aims to improve the health of Humana's Florida Medicare Advantage and commercial members who have chronic kidney disease. The companies aim to detect chronic kidney disease earlier, slow the disease's progression and inform patients about care options like home dialysis.



As a population health management company, Healthmap Solutions works with patients' primary care physicians, nephrologists and other specialists to mitigate care lapses in a patient's chronic kidney disease care.



