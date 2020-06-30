Humana to expand COVID-19 testing to Walmart pharmacies

Humana has entered into a collaboration with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to help expand COVID-19 testing for its members.

Under the collaboration, Humana members will be able to get tested at hundreds of Walmart pharmacy drive-thru locations across the U.S.

A Humana spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company plans to open testing sites at about 50 Walmart pharmacies this week and eventually at around 500 locations.

In addition to its partnership to expand testing sites at Walmart pharmacies, Humana will offer at-home testing to its members. The tests are available through LabCorp's online platform.

Humana said it will continue to waive costs for its members related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

More articles on pharmacy:

Prices of 245 drugs hiked in 6 months

Pfizer sues HHS over Medicare rules

Gilead sets remdesivir price, allocation plan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.