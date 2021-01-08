4 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are four recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers and providers:

1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan chose OptumRx as its new pharmacy benefit provider, ending a relationship with Express Scripts.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is no longer in UnitedHealthcare's provider network after the organizations couldn't agree on reimbursement rates.

3. Cleveland-based University Hospitals signed an in-network agreement with health insurer AultCare for commercial and Medicare Advantage members.

4. Cigna added primary care provider group Iora Health to its Medicare Advantage network.

