4 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts
Here are four recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers and providers:
1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan chose OptumRx as its new pharmacy benefit provider, ending a relationship with Express Scripts.
2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is no longer in UnitedHealthcare's provider network after the organizations couldn't agree on reimbursement rates.
3. Cleveland-based University Hospitals signed an in-network agreement with health insurer AultCare for commercial and Medicare Advantage members.
4. Cigna added primary care provider group Iora Health to its Medicare Advantage network.
