BCBS of Michigan swaps Express Scripts for OptumRx

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan chose OptumRx as its new pharmacy benefit provider, ending a relationship with Express Scripts, the insurer said Jan. 6.

The change will take effect on different days depending on membership type. On Jan. 1, 2022, Express Scripts will no longer be BCBS of Michigan's pharmacy benefit provider for commercial individual and group members. The change will occur on Jan. 1, 2023, for Medicare individual and group members.

The new relationship with OptumRx will help BCBS of Michigan better manage drug spending and improve member engagement with pharmacy treatment, the insurer said. OptumRx will help BCBS of Michigan administer pharmacy claims, manage rebate contracting, provide mail prescriptions and manage Blue Cross' pharmacy networks.

Cigna owns Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth Group owns OptumRx.

More articles on payers:

Envision, UnitedHealthcare break ties: 5 things to know

Medicare payment changes for COVID-19 tests take effect: 3 things to know

Tufts Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim complete merger: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.