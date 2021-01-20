4 recent lawsuits, settlements involving payers

Here are four lawsuits, settlements and other legal actions involving commercial payers that were filed since Jan. 1:

1. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield agreed to pay the Office for Civil Rights $5.1 million to settle potential HIPAA violations related to a data breach, HHS said Jan. 15.

2. Cigna will be awarded $5.8 million in a wrongful medical billing case involving two firms and their manager, according to court documents.

3. Aetna got a partial win in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the health insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a cancer treatment called proton beam radiation therapy.

4. Surgical Care Affiliates, which is part of UnitedHealth Group's Optum division, is facing charges of collusion for allegedly agreeing with competitors to not poach senior-level employees, the Department of Justice said Jan. 7.

