Cigna wins $5.8M in false claims case

Cigna will be awarded $5.8 million in a wrongful medical billing case involving two firms and their manager, according to court documents.

In a final judgment filed Jan. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Dallas Division, Judge Sidney Fitzwater ordered the three defendants to pay Cigna $1.9 million each for what Cigna alleged was erroneous medical billing for weight-loss and pain management clinic services.

Cigna first sued over the alleged billing issues in January 2020 and amended its complaint to name TVR Management, TVR Holdings and Nandana Reddy Ponaka defendants. According to court documents, Cigna accused the defendants of submitting false claims to Cigna for services that weren't provided and falsifying medical records, among other allegations.

