4 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in November so far.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. CVS Health named Daniel Finke as the new president of its Aetna healthcare benefits segment.

2. Health Care Service Corp. named James Gibbs senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

3. Delta Dental Plans Association named James "Wells" Hutchison president and CEO.

4. Karen Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health's Aetna insurance unit, will succeed Larry Merlo as CVS' president and CEO.

