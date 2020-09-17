4 new hospital-insurer partnerships

Here are four new partnerships that hospitals and health insurers recently announced:

1. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has a new value-based partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield that the organizations said will positively affect projected care costs by $400 million during the next seven years.

2. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi are opening a primary care clinic focused on redesigning the patient experience.

3. New Jersey residents will be able to access a new health insurance product next year offered through a joint venture between Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J., and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

4. Ascension Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are launching a health plan on the ACA marketplace for the 2021 coverage year.

