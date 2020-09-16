Baptist Memorial, BCBS of Mississippi to open clinic

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi are opening a primary care clinic focused on redesigning the patient experience.

The "clinic of the future," as the organizations call it, will be in Madison, Miss. There, BCBS of Mississippi members will get access to an integrated care delivery team of physicians, wellness coaches, pharmacy staff and care coordinators.



Focuses of the center include disease prevention, health goals and post-visit care coordination.



"The entire clinic, from structural design, technology integration and clinical care will be built to create an experience that is not routinely seen in healthcare delivery," the hospital and health insurer said in a joint news release. "It will be less like a doctor's office and more like a care center committed to a person's holistic health journey."

The clinic is set to open in summer 2021.

