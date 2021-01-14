3 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are three recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers, providers and employers:

1. Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth signed an in-network agreement with Zing Health Medicare Advantage, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

2. CHI St. Luke's Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas inked a new contract that will keep the Houston-based health system an in-network provider for 65,000 BCBS of Texas patients.

3. Northwell Direct, a unit of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health that focuses on direct contracting with employers, signed an agreement with Whole Foods to provide primary care services to workers in the New York region.

