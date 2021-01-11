Northwell unit, Whole Foods sign direct contracting agreement

Northwell Direct, a unit of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health that focuses on direct contracting with employers, signed an agreement with Whole Foods to provide primary care services to workers in the New York region.

Under the direct contracting agreement, local Whole Foods employees and their dependents will be able to access seven Northwell Health locations in Westchester, Manhattan, Queens and Long Island. Eligible Whole Foods employees will be able to access care at the Northwell locations without paying a deductible or copay for the visit if they see in-network primary care providers.

The agreement focuses on preventive care. Physicians who participate in the network will integrate health coaching, stress management, fitness, healthy eating and other wellness services into their appointments for Whole Foods employees.

