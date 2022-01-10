2022 open enrollment period pacing 21% higher enrollment over previous year

HHS announced 13.8 million people are enrolled in an ACA plan, expanding on an enrollment record set in December, according to a Jan. 10 news release.

With five days left in the enrollment period, HHS is pacing a 21 percent increase over last year's open enrollment period.

"As we ring in the New Year, we see that this open enrollment period continues to be like no other, with a record-setting number of people gaining health insurance through federal and state marketplaces," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "For 13.8 million people, quality, affordable health insurance coverage is now a reality."

The department surpassed 13.6 million enrollees Dec. 22, setting a record both for total enrollment and number enrollees who used healthcare.gov to find coverage.