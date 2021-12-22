Record-setting 13.6 million people will be covered by ACA plans

With a month remaining until enrollment closes, HHS announced that a record-setting 13.6 million Americans will receive health insurance coverage in 2022 through the ACA marketplaces.

Of the 13.6 million enrollees, 4.6 million beneficiaries were newly eligible for coverage in 2021, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

The figure also includes an all-time high of 9.7 million people using healthcare.gov to enroll in coverage. The previous record was set in 2018 when 8.8 million enrollees used healthcare.gov.

State-based marketplaces also saw numbers grow, with the platforms enrolling 3.9 million people by Dec. 11 — up from 3.4 million people by the same time the year before.

About 92 percent of beneficiaries will receive some premium tax credits, with 400,000 members newly receiving credits through the American Rescue Plan, according to the news release.