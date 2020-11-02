17 payer exec moves in October

The following payer executives changed their positions in October.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Cigna named Keith Barnes market president for its commercial healthcare and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.

2. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island appointed Dave Comella vice president and CIO.

3. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island named Mark Cooper vice president of Medicare-Medicaid product.

4. UHA Health Insurance promoted Suzanne Eugenio to director of marketing.

5. Lindsay Jubelt, MD, will be the CMO for Boston-based Mass General Brigham's insurance entity AllWays Health Partners.

6. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association named Kim Keck its new president and CEO.

7. Health New England appointed Ira Klein, MD, MBA, to the role of vice president and CMO.



8. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana named Stephanie Mills, MD, executive vice president of health services and CMO.



9. CareSource named Sanjoy Musunuri executive vice president of strategy and business development.

10. Von Nguyen, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.



11. Gateway Health promoted Shelley Risk to chief marketing officer.

12. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island appointed Michelle Sears vice president of finance.

13. Cambia Health Solutions named Scott Seymour vice president of network management and provider partnership innovation.



14. Shruti Singal, MD, is First Choice Health's new vice president of medical management.

15. First Choice Health also promoted Anisha Sood to chief financial and strategy officer.



16. Chris Stevens was appointed to vice president and actuary of dental solutions at Mutual of Omaha.

17. Medica named Alex Tittle senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

