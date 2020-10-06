BCBS Association names new CEO: 4 things to know

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association named Kim Keck its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 4.

Four things to know:

1. The Oct. 6 announcement comes more than a year after BCBSA said its longtime CEO Scott Serota was retiring at the end of 2020. Mr. Serota helmed the organization for nearly two decades.



2. Ms. Keck currently serves as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, a position she has held since 2016.

3. Prior to BCBSRI, Ms. Keck spent 28 years at Aetna in several leadership roles, including president of the insurer's Northeast region and interim president of its Southeast region.

4. She is the first woman to serve as BCBSA's president and CEO since its inception four decades ago.

