10 updates on payer, provider relationships

Here are 10 recent articles posted by Becker's Hospital Review that concern payer-provider relationships:

1. Negotiations between Memorial Health System in Marietta, Ohio, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are coming down to the wire as their contract deadline looms.



2. Cigna Medicare members can now access Crozer-Keystone Health in Chester, Pa., at in-network prices, the organizations said Jan. 16.



3. Southwestern Health Resources and Cigna inked a three-year deal that allows Cigna members to access the Dallas-based provider's services at in-network rates.



4. Dallas-based Steward Health Care System divested its managed care plans to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Jan. 2.



5. A labor union in Boston offers its members health coverage with no deductible and low family premiums by leaving the city's most expensive providers out of its network.



6. Northeast Georgia Health System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have a new contract, the Gainesville-based health system said Jan. 6.



7. More than $70 million in Medicaid funding cuts could be coming for some Florida hospitals.



8. Houston Methodist is advertising to patients with UnitedHealthcare coverage that even though the insurer ended its contract with the hospital system, they can still access care with their "out-of-network benefits."



9. The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York reached a contract agreement Jan. 5.

10. Cottage Health and Anthem struck an eleventh-hour agreement Dec. 31 to ensure Anthem members have continued in-network access to the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hospital.



