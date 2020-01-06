BCBS of Western New York, Roswell Park cancer center avoid contract lapse

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York reached a contract agreement Jan. 5, according to NBC affiliate 2 WGRZ.

The contract will allow BCBS of Western New York members to access Roswell Park's services at in-network rates through 2022.



BCBS of Western New York recognizes Roswell Park as a Blue Distinction Center for Cellular Immunotherapy, or CAR-T, cancer care, and blood and marrow transplants. Roswell is the only center in Buffalo that provides Kymriah and Yescarta treatments, which use modified versions of patients' immune cells to treat cancer.



