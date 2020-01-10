Florida hospitals face $70.4M drop in Medicaid funding

More than $70 million in Medicaid funding cuts could be coming for some Florida hospitals, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The $70.4 million reduction in funds is set to take effect May 23. They're part of a larger, $4 billion national cut in disproportionate share program funds from CMS.

Amy Baker, a Florida lawmaker who leads the state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research, told the Tampa Bay Times that cuts in the long-standing DSH program may be more significant to hospitals because DSH payments are included in "core budgets." For hospitals that serve a high number of uninsured and low-income patients, the cuts will bring even more financial strain.



